BOARD MEETINGS
01 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 12/2/2021 16:00
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 12/2/2021 12:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 12/3/2021 14:30
Arshad Energy Limited 12/3/2021 14:30
Azgard Nine Limited 12/6/2021 13:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited 12/6/2021 14:30
Cyan Limited 12/6/2021 15:30
TRG Pakistan Limited 12/9/2021 20:00
