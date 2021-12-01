Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
01 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2021 - 34.585 4.45 - -
(Unconsolidated) Half Year
Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2021 - 34.554 4.45 - -
(Consolidated) 1st Quarter
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
