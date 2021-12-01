KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2021 - 34.585 4.45 - - (Unconsolidated) Half Year Exide Pakistan Limited 30.09.2021 - 34.554 4.45 - - (Consolidated) 1st Quarter ===============================================================================================================

