ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By ▼ -17.89 (-0.38%)
BR30 18,706 Decreased By ▼ -98.58 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,275 Decreased By ▼ -55.44 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -13.52 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

Japan will take on Uzbekistan in a friendly before the country's next two World Cup qualifiers, the Japan Football Association said.

Japan will face the Central Asian side at Saitama Stadium on Jan. 21 before hosting China on Jan. 27 and Saudi Arabia five days later.

Hajime Moriyasu's side are second in Group B of Asia's preliminaries for the 2022 World Cup as the country looks to qualify for a seventh consecutive finals.

The top two finishers in each of Asia's two groups qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 while the third-placed nations face a series of playoffs to secure a potential fifth berth.

Uzbekistan missed out on the final phase of the continent's World Cup qualifiers and are preparing for June's preliminaries for the Asian Cup finals, which will be held in China in 2023.

Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers Japan Football Association

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Bangladesh Test

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

Read more stories