SSGC decides to suspend gas supply to CNG sector

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

KARACHI: In adherence to Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), government’s approved gas load management plan that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral priority list; Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan from December 1, 2021 (8:00 am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00 pm).

The decision to suspend gas supply to CNG sector has been taken in order to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season that has seen a major additional demand specially in Balochistan that is already experiencing chilly winter season.

Gas supply to all Captive Power Plants of non-export industrial units was discontinued last Friday till further orders due to this winter spike. However all general industries, zero rated export industries including its CPPs and fertilizer sector will continue to get the gas.

The volume of gas curtailed from suspension to CPPs of non-export units and CNG sector would be diverted to domestic customers to enable them in catering their enhanced gas loads arising due to the winter season.

It may be noted that in Balochistan, supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives since gas serves as a ‘lifeline’ to a huge population that has to keep itself warm through water and space heating gas appliances in extremely low temperatures.

“SSGC looks forward to the CNG sector for understanding the gravity of the situation and expects its cooperation for serving the domestic customers better, through uninterrupted gas supplies”, the Company said.

