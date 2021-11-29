ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
BISP clarifies

Press Release 29 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Business Recorder carried a story titled “Covid cash transfers: BISP made ‘irregular’ payments of Rs 1.84 bn: audit report” published on 28th November, 2021 which mentioned Benazir Income Support Programme in relation to the execution of Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

In this context, it is clarified that the contents of AGP report were misconstrued. It is further clarified that despite of its massive operations both in terms of coverage and fiscal quantum in a context of strict lockdowns, audit observations/recommendations related to EEC were of mainly of a technical and advisory nature.

BISP holds the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan in high esteem and takes their recommendations in a positive sense to further refine and strengthen systems.

BISP authorities reiterated that no irregularity was committed during disbursements, besides there were no allegations from Audit of mis-procurement, no violation of rules, no financial mismanagement, no loss to the exchequer, no wasteful expenditure, no overpayments, no unauthorized retention and no allegations of corruption. BISP, therefore, rebuts the negative media reports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

