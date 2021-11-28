ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Uniform made mandatory for all ranks of IRS

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for all ranks of Inland Revenue Services of BS-01 to BS-22 to wear uniform during the performance of official duties to maintain and encourage a sense of discipline.

The FBR has issued Inland Revenue Uniform Rules, 2021, here on Friday.

According to the new rules, the prescribed uniform shall be worn by all ranks posted in Regional Tax Offices, Large Taxpayers Offices, Medium Taxpayers Offices, Corporate Tax Offices, Directorates and by all equivalent ranks as and when notified by the Board.

Provided that the Board shall have the power to exempt any officer or official from wearing the prescribed uniform.

The FBR stated that an officer or official may be deputed on plain clothes duty through an order in writing by the Chief Commissioner or Director General having jurisdiction.

The officers and officials notified by the Board to wear uniform under these rules shall be entitled to receive the following grant for purchase of uniform: (i) Rs25,000 as one-time initial grant; Rs3,000 on yearly basis as renewal grant for summer uniform; and Rs5,000 on yearly basis as renewal grant for winter uniform.

The Chief Commissioner or Director General may decide the timing ofsummer and winter uniform.

Every officer or official shall have one formal uniform for summer and one for winter, for departmental and state functions or occasions.

For the purpose of uniformity, shoulder insignia, chest insignias, peak cap badges, name tags and all other accoutrements shall be designed and manufactured in one place.

The officers working on a higher post on acting charge or OPS basis shall wear the ranks prescribed for that post/charge.

All officers and officials are strictly directed to use only prescribed badges, accoutrements and uniform decorations.

No deviation will be tolerated, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR IRS corporate tax Large Taxpayers Medium Taxpayers

