Fake clearance certificates: Customs bust ‘nexus’ between vehicle importers, bankers

Muhammad Ali 28 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Appraisement (West), Karachi has busted a nexus between importers and bankers for the clearance of imported vehicles under fake encashment certificates.

According to the details, credible information was received by the Collector of Customs Appraisement (West) that some unscrupulous elements are engaged in the clearance of vehicles against submission of fake PRCs/ encashment certificates, which were verified from the concerned banks.

Under SRO 52(I)/2019, all vehicles in new/used condition to be imported under transfer of residence, personal baggage or under gift scheme, the duty and taxes shall be paid out of foreign exchange arranged by Pakistani nationals themselves or local recipient supported by bank encashment certificate showing conversion of foreign remittance to local currency, as under:

a) The remittance for payment of duties and taxes shall originate from the account of Pakistani national sending the vehicle from abroad; and

b) The remittance shall either be received in the account of the Pakistani national sending the vehicle from abroad or, in case, his account is non-existent or inoperative, in the account of his Family.

The Collectorate to verify the veracity of information, the selected PRCs which were submitted by the customs agents and duly verified by the relevant bank branches, again forwarded to head offices of the concerned banks for further verification. In response, the head offices of the concerned banks confirmed that PRCs were not issued and declared it fake.

During the initial course of the investigation, it was also revealed that accused importers in connivance with the customs agents and others, were involved in the clearance of vehicles on fake documents.

The Collectorate has seized the used vehicles including one Nissan Clipper, one Toyota Vitz, one Toyota Passo, and two Suzuki Every Vans worth Rs.10 million approx. The customs officials said that the role of bank staff regarding issuance and verification of fake PRCs would also be determined during the investigation. The FIR has been lodged and efforts are being made to nab the accused persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs Collectorate of Customs Fake clearance certificates vehicle importers

