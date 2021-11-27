ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
NCOC examines situation

APP 27 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Friday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country. The NCOC session was chaired by National Coordinator Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan. The Forum was briefed about Covid positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

It was told that around 21,000 students had been administered vaccine during last 24 hours. The forum discussed in detail, the overall city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process. The forum reviewed in detail, the overall increasing trend of Delta virus of Covid-19 globally.

The forum reviewed in detail, the overall increasing trend in the virus spread and vaccination status in European and African countries including Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Russia, and Botswana, South Africa and the main reason behind increasing trend in the virus is non-vaccinated individuals.

NCOC to relax Covid-19 protocols in cities

Therefore, populace in Pakistan should be educated to get vaccinated in order to safeguard against this wide spreading Covid variant. A RAT test will be arranged for the travellers coming from South Africa, the forum suggested.

It was informed that some European countries were imposing lock downs again due to spike in new delta variant. The forum was told that in next month of December, Pakistan will have major influx of travellers from European countries due to holidays. The arrangements to deal with the arrival of those foreigners were also discussed.

