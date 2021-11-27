Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (November 26, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
On 25-11-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 17,500 180 17,680 17,680 NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs 18,755 193 18,948 18,948 NIL
===========================================================================
