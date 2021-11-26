US oil may retrace towards $75.12; wave b bottom attractive

SINGAPORE: US oil may retrace further into a range of $75.12-$76.16 per barrel, as it seems to be falling towards the bottom of a wave b around $75.12.

The correction from the Oct. 25 high of $85.41 may have ended. Oil is expected to rise towards $84.97, the peak of a wave B.

However, the rise from the Nov. 22 low of $74.76 adopted a corrective wave mode, which suggests a bumpy journey towards $84.97.

Only a break above $77.84 could signal the continuation of the uptrend. On the daily chart, a morning star remains valid. Sharp as it, the current drop may end around $76.46, the open price on Nov. 23.

A break below $76.35 could open the way towards $75.15. The bullish outlook will be revised once oil falls to $75.15.

