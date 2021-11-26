ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
World

Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, India's National Center for Seismology said.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

