By-polls in NA-133: ECP bars PPP lawmaker from campaigning

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the parliamentary leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab assembly Hassan Murtaza from participating in election campaign for by-polls in NA-133.

The commission has issued a show cause notice to the lawmaker over violation of the code of conduct. According to the notification, the ECP found PPP leader’s reply unsatisfactory and warned him to not to participate in the campaign under any condition. As per the ECP rules, no lawmaker can participate in election campaign.

