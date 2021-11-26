Dr Saif Uddin Jonejo assumes charge as EPZA chairman

KARACHI: Newly appointed Chairman EPZA, Dr Saif Uddin Jonejo held a detailed meeting with the management of Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) upon assuming the charge of the Authority.

During the introductory meeting, a presentation was also made to him which covered different areas of EPZA operations. On the occasion, he had detailed discussions with all the departmental heads and looked into the areas where EPZA’s performance can be improved for better productivity.

The Chairman EPZA gave a clear road map for better future and management strategy of the organization. The need for improving the performance of EPZA in order to boost exports and special emphasis was made on the development and operation of the zones. Secretary EPZA Engineer Nasir Hidayat Khan also welcomed the newly appointed Chairman and briefed him about EPZA operations.

The Chairman said that EPZA should play a facilitative role for investors. This should be our priority and as a team, all members should be on the same page with hardworking, loyalty, promptness and honesty.

Dr Saif Uddin Jonejo is a civil servant from Pakistan Customs Service. He has served in different capacities in Govt i.e Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement- South Sindh/ Balochistan Collector Customs Exports Port Qasim, Collector Customs MCC Gwadar, Collector Customs MCC Preventive at Custom House Karachi, Collector Customs Quetta, Collector Customs MCC Exports Karachi, Commercial Counselor / Consul General of Pakistan Chengdu, China & other key posts.

