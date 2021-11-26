TAG partners with IDEMIA

KARACHI: TAG recently concluded another round of funding, attracting an additional $12 million in September. The one-year old fintech, currently valued at $100 million, partners with public and private firms to offer banking services to their employees, including a Visa-powered debit card.

Always the innovator and first-mover, TAG has chosen to partner with IDEMIA and leverage the IDEMIA GREENPAY eco-friendly product suite for the card it is offering to its customers.

“As a fintech, we aim to be the front-runner in everything we do, from innovative banking services to cards. Working closely with IDEMIA, a payment technology leader, we have now again clinched another first in the country - by offering to our customers Pakistan’s first green debit card,” said Talal Gondal, CEO & Founder, TAG.

