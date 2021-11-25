ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Asian stocks fall on dollar strength, Bank of Korea hikes rates

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

Asian emerging market shares were broadly weaker on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's strength, as a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve policymakers encouraged bets for quicker US interest rate hikes, and made investors more wary of riskier assets.

Equities in South Korea dropped, after the country's central bank raised interest rates and upgraded its 2022 inflation forecast, bolstering expectations for further policy tightening.

Shares in Seoul fell as much as 0.7%, while stocks in Manila, Singapore and Shanghai dropped 0.8%, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Supporting the greenback, several Fed policymakers said they would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying program if inflation stayed high, and to move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the central bank's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Hawkish sentiment from the Fed weighed on regional currencies, with Malaysia's ringgit, Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah easing between 0.1% and 0.3%.

In South Korea, Bank of Korea's monetary policy board raised the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected by 29 of 30 analysts in a Reuters poll

The central bank is expected to continue its policy tightening cycle with rates tipped to reach 1.50% by the end of 2022, raising concerns about whether households will be able to service their debt repayments. The won weakened 0.3%.

"Given BOK's hints at the October meeting, today's hike is already well-priced in and therefore, its actualization will not move KRW rates," Duncan Tan, Rates Strategist at DBS said in a note.

"What could move KRW rates today... is likely to be BOK's communications related to the 2022 hike path"

Stocks in Jakarta gained 0.7%, a day after the country's central bank governor said Bank Indonesia plans to reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system, but will keep interest rates low until it sees signs of inflation rising.

In a fresh development in China's property sector crisis, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it wants to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond by a year-and-a-half as part of efforts to avoid a default and resolve a liquidity crisis.

Shares of the embattled developer, which resumed trading after suspension on Nov. 5, soared as much as 23.8%.

Highlights

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was First Media Tbk PT, up 25%

** In the Philippines, top index loser was Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc , down 3.3%

** Malaysia's ringgit hits lowest since Aug. 24

Asian FX Asia stocks

