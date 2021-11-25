ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
Indian shares little changed as banks counter gains in energy, tech

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were subdued in volatile trading on Thursday, as technology and energy sectors offset losses in banking stocks, while heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped more than 1% after a sharp fall in the previous session.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.12% at 17,436 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 58,374.48.

Reliance erased most of the previous session's losses, jumping 1.23%. It said on Wednesday its board will implement a scheme of arrangement to transfer its gasification undertaking to a wholly-owned unit.

The Nifty Energy Index continued its strong run, rising 0.4%, while the Nifty IT Index rose 0.66% on boost from MindTree Ltd and Larsen & Toubro.

The Nifty Bank Index was down 0.46%, with ICICI Bank leading losses with its 1.53% fall.

Globally, stocks wobbled on a rising dollar after policy makers said they were ready to speed up tapering of stimulus if inflation stayed high.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

