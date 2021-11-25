ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vacant Senate seat: ECP to announce election schedule soon

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 25 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is constitutionally bound to announce the schedule for election on the Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has fallen vacant due to the resignation of Ayub Afridi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within a month.

The electoral body has received a copy of Afridi’s resignation sent by the Senate Secretariat and is likely to issue the election schedule soon, Business Recorder has learnt.

Rule 18 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Senate 2012 provides that a senator who intends to step down from the Senate membership, is required to tender his/her handwritten resignation to chairman Senate.

The resignation becomes effective after verification by the chairman from the senator.

The chairman is required to record date and time of the resignation while secretary Senate is required to issue a gazette notification regarding the resignation and send a copy of the resignation to ECP to fill the vacant seat.

Article 224 (5) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that when a seat in the Senate becomes vacant, an election to fill the seat shall be held within 30 days from the occurrence of the vacancy.

Afridi, who has been appointed as Prime Minister’s Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis, has left the Senate seat to reportedly create space for PM’s Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin.

The delay in Tarin’s election as senator is attributed to the government’s plan to hold voting on crucial legislation related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and internet voting (i-voting) in Parliament’s joint session, and its concern that it may lose a vote in the Senate if Afridi had resigned and his replacement not yet elected.

A source close to Afridi said that he tendered his handwritten resignation to the chairman Senate a few weeks ago but it was not verified by the chairman Senate who was in Balochistan at the time, reportedly to lobby for new Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

It was then decided to take up the issue of Tarin’s elevation to Senate after Parliament’s joint session, according to sources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI ECP Ayub Afridi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Vacant Senate seat: ECP to announce election schedule soon

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories