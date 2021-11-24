ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Indian shares end lower as IT, auto drag

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares erased early gains to end Wednesday lower, as auto, IT and consumer stocks fell, outweighing gains in the energy and banking sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.5% lower at 17,415.05, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5% to 58,340.99.

A jittery broader Asian market also dented sentiment as oil prices remained volatile in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other countries, and amid concerns the US Federal Reserve could speed up tapering of stimulus.

"The market tried to consolidate after a fall earlier this week, but it looks like it was not able to hold gains, mainly due to global triggers," said Narendra Solanki, Head-Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Indian shares end losing streak on boost from metal, energy stocks

Automobile stocks were likely reacting to automakers' lack of confidence on demand picking up in November and December, Solanki added.

Auto stocks fell 1.28%, dragged lower by Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki, down 2.39% and 2.34% respectively.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.52%, led by losses in Infosys Ltd , Larsen and Toubro Infotech and MindTree Ltd , all down between 2.3% and 3.4%.

The fast-moving consumer goods sub-index was down nearly 1% on concerns over rising commodity prices impacting margins.

Nifty Energy was among sub-indexes that held on to gains, ending up 0.27%, with oil prices in focus after India said it would sell 5 million barrels from its reserves in tandem with other major countries to control prices.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the top gainer on the sub-index, rising 4.26%.

Digital payments start-up Paytm rose 17.2%, climbing for a second day on Wednesday.

Globally, investors have been focusing on rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, weaker economic sentiment in Germany, inflation concerns and a bagful of US data ahead of Thanksgiving.

