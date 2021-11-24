ANL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.43%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.82 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,556 Decreased By ▼ -10.51 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,799 Decreased By ▼ -149.11 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,321 Decreased By ▼ -58.73 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower as firmer dollar, bond yields weigh

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

Australian shares ended a see-saw trading session slightly lower on Wednesday, as strength in the US dollar and firmer Treasury yields dragged gold miners and tech stocks, and outweighed a rally in the energy sector.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.15% lower at 7,399.4, after having added 0.8% on Tuesday.

"I think the main problem is what's happening to bond yields and what's happening to the US dollar; both of them are climbing", said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

US Treasury yields and the greenback reacted to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell being nominated for a second term on Tuesday, reinforcing bets that US interest rates would rise next year.

That weighed on bullion prices, which fell to a three-week low. Local gold stocks shed 1.1%, with Newcrest Mining and SSR Mining leading losses, slumping 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.

Tech stocks too bore the brunt of a selloff in their US counterparts overnight.

Heavyweights Afterpay and Wisetech Global fell 0.2% and 2.4% respectively. Software maker TechnologyOne slid 8.6% in its worst day since May 2019, hurt by a rating downgrade from brokerage Jefferies.

Energy stocks remained strong despite uncertainty in oil prices as various countries agreed to release stockpiles of crude to cool prices. The index was up 1.2%.

Somasundaram is bullish on the sector, saying the release of strategic stockpiles do not address oil prices in the medium term in a market that looks forward.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.62% to 12,766.79 after its government said it would reopen the country to foreign travellers from April next year.

The gains came despite the central bank lifting interest rates for the second time in as many months amid rising inflationary pressures and easing coronavirus curbs.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end lower as firmer dollar, bond yields weigh

Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now: SC

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Read more stories