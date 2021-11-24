PTI should disclose deal with IMF: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government should openly disclose the details of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deals in the National Assembly and the Parliament should also be taken into confidence in this regard.

She said that Imran Khan used to say during election campaigns that he would rather commit suicide instead of approaching the IMF for loans, now Imran Khan should honour his words to commit suicide.

