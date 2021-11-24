MoU on onion export to China inked

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and China’s General Administration of Customs China (GACC) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Pakistan onion export to China.

The MoU was signed between the MNFSR-department of plant protection (DPP) and the GACC-China for inspection and quarantine requirements for export of onion from Pakistan to China.

The MoU was signed by the Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), Syed Fakhar Imam, and NongRong, the ambassador of China in Pakistan at the MNFSR.

Imam said that the agricultural sector is indispensable to the country’s economic growth, food security, employment generation and poverty alleviation particularly, for the rural population.

The present government has given top priority to growth of agriculture sector on sustainable basis and is implementing the most appropriate policies to achieve the desired outcomes.

He said that Pakistan with around 138,000 hectares and 1.8 million tons of onion production stands at 6th and 9th position in terms of onion area and production respectively.

Pakistan contributes 2.1 percent in world onion area and 1.9 percent in its world production, he said.

The minister stated that Pakistan has been exporting rice, mango and citrus to China after complying phytosanitary import requirements of China.

The instant protocol would also create awareness about quarantine and phytosanitary compliance among Pakistan onion producers.

NongRong, the Chinese ambassador said that the protocol would open new ways for more Pakistani products to reach Chinese markets.

He further said that China and Pakistan are complementary to each other.

China is already supporting Pakistan in foot and mouth disease control, chili, potato, beef, and mutton production.

The CPEC would further result in such trade ties, he said.

Under this protocol, the DPP would conduct pest survey, implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) targeting quarantine pests of concern to China during the growing season of onion by adopting internationally-recognised phytosanitary inspection methods and ensure pest-free export of onion to China.

The processing companies intend to export onions from Pakistan to China shall be registered and recommended by the DPP after approval through audit for further registration with the GACC.

