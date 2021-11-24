ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Markets

Pakistani OMCs participate in ADIPEC in Dubai

KARACHI: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), one of the world’s most...
Press Release 24 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), one of the world’s most influential energy sector event, took place from 15-18 November 2021 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), United Arab Emirates, under the patronage of President of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s leading national oil and gas companies, PIP and Ministry of Energy [Petroleum Division] featured prominently in this event by setting up a grand Pakistan Pavilion which was spread over 64 square meters showcasing Pakistan and its upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors in vibrant style.

The theme of the Pakistan Pavilion was ‘Pakistan – Emerging Opportunities’. The exquisitely created Pavilion provided the Pakistan’s oil and gas professionals an exceptional opportunity to network and explore new business opportunities, encourage foreign direct investment in the country, promote Government’s investor friendly policies and enhance country’s overall image.

Participating companies from Pakistan includes Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Oil & Gas Development Co. Limited (OGDCL), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Sui Southern Gas Co. Limited (SSGC) with Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) as a focal point of the industry, under the patronage of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

The top officials of these companies represented their respective organizations at the Pakistan Pavilion and held B2B meetings at the event. Pakistan Pavilion & participation has received extensive appreciation by the national and international oil & gas community in Pakistan and UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Direct Investment ministry of energy OMCs Pakistan Pavilion ADNEC Pakistan’s leading national oil and gas companies PIP ADIPEC in Dubai

