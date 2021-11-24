Pakistani OMCs participate in ADIPEC in Dubai

KARACHI: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), one of the world’s most influential energy sector event, took place from 15-18 November 2021 in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), United Arab Emirates, under the patronage of President of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s leading national oil and gas companies, PIP and Ministry of Energy [Petroleum Division] featured prominently in this event by setting up a grand Pakistan Pavilion which was spread over 64 square meters showcasing Pakistan and its upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors in vibrant style.

The theme of the Pakistan Pavilion was ‘Pakistan – Emerging Opportunities’. The exquisitely created Pavilion provided the Pakistan’s oil and gas professionals an exceptional opportunity to network and explore new business opportunities, encourage foreign direct investment in the country, promote Government’s investor friendly policies and enhance country’s overall image.

Participating companies from Pakistan includes Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Oil & Gas Development Co. Limited (OGDCL), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Sui Southern Gas Co. Limited (SSGC) with Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) as a focal point of the industry, under the patronage of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

The top officials of these companies represented their respective organizations at the Pakistan Pavilion and held B2B meetings at the event. Pakistan Pavilion & participation has received extensive appreciation by the national and international oil & gas community in Pakistan and UAE.

