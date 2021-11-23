ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China central bank to lower corporate funding costs, aid small firms

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

BEIJING: China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and reduce funding costs, especially for small firms, a central bank official said on Tuesday, in a bid to support the slowing economy.

The central bank will deepen interest rate reforms and improve rate transmission to further lower financing costs, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a briefing.

His comments come a day after Premier Li Keqiang said authorities needed to avoid a "one-size-fits-all" approach to shoring up economic growth.

Zou said on Monday the PBOC would guide financial institutions to step up lending to the manufacturing sector, small firms and green sectors.

Xu Xiaolan, vice minister of industry and information technology, told the same briefing that small- and medium-size firms face new problems and increased downward pressure.

The government will closely monitor their production and operations, study policy options, and will turn phased preferential policies into long-term policies, Xu said.

China's cabinet said on Monday it would increase financing support for small businesses hurt by soaring raw material prices, power shortages and recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

China's economy faces new downward pressures but authorities should avoid rolling out economic measures in a "campaign-like and aggressive" way, Premier Li said on Monday, according to state media.

The weighted average lending rate for small firms was at 4.94% in October, down 0.14 percentage points from December 2020, Zou said.

Outstanding loans for small firms was at 18.6 trillion yuan ($2.91 trillion) at the end of October, up 26.7% from a year earlier, he added.

China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a 19th month at its November fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

China China central bank

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China central bank to lower corporate funding costs, aid small firms

UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in IIOJK

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Read more stories