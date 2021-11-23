ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
Petroleum dealers demand Rs6/litre raise in margin

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) once again demanded the government to raise dealer margin by at least Rs6 per litre, otherwise, they would observe a complete strike on November 25 throughout the country.

Talking to Business Recorder, PPDA Spokesman Nauman Butt said the around 8,000 petrol stations across the country would be closed on Thursday, November 25, in case the government did not fulfil its assurance.

He said the government had failed to meet the November 17 deadline for fulfilment of their demands of revising their margin by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The PPDA spokesperson added that the strike could extend for an unspecified period if the government would no pay attention to their demands.

This was the second strike call from the association in less than three weeks.

He said the association had made an announcement for November 5 but withdrew after a government team agreed to increase their margins on the sale of petroleum products by rupees six within a few days.

However, he said the petrol dealers were facing financial crunch due to the high cost of business and low margin of returns.

He said the government guarantees only Rs2.80 margin on sales of fuel oil in the face of rising electricity tariffs, wages of employees.

