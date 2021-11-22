ANL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.7%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.5%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.61%)
FFBL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
FFL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FNEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
GGGL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
GGL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.56%)
PACE 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.49%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.81%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
TELE 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.48%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,768 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-0.31%)
BR30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -552.93 (-2.77%)
KSE100 46,261 Decreased By ▼ -228.73 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,933 Decreased By ▼ -105.1 (-0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slide as rising Europe COVID-19 cases caution investors

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

Australian shares fell on Monday to their lowest in over a week, as energy stocks dropped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe stoked demand fears and hit risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,357.4 by 0040 GMT.

The energy index fell 2.1%, tracking a sharp fall in oil prices as rising novel coronavirus cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos Ltd were down between 2.1% and 3.3%.

Australia shares end higher, post second straight weekly loss

Travel stocks slid on worries of more lockdowns in Europe and spiking cases in the United States.

Flight Centre Travel Group, Webjet Ltd, Corporate Travel Management Ltd and carrier Qantas Airways dropped 1.8%-3%.

Financial stocks followed suit, falling over 1.1%, with all the so-called "Big Four" banks down between 0.7% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks shed 1.8% after bullion prices fell to a one-week low on Friday.

Gold miner Silver Lake Resources dropped as much as 4.8%, tracking its worst day since September, after acquiring credit facilities provided by BNP Paribas to Harte Gold Corp.

Meanwhile, Nickel Mines jumped to its highest in nearly seven months as it signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Decent Investment.

AMP Ltd shares jumped as much as 3.5%.

The company said AMP Capital will remain as the manager of its Wholesale Office Fund.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.9% at 12,630.7, with Meridian Energy hitting over 16-month low on selling its Australian unit for $528 million.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.07%.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slide as rising Europe COVID-19 cases caution investors

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Read more stories