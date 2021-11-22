ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021
Markets

OGDCL carries out ‘336 line-km’ 2D seismic surveys in 3 months

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 336 line-kilometer 2D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first quarter of the current fiscal year, representing 42 percent of the country’s total 2D seismic data acquired in three months.

“Moreover, the company using in-house resources processed/reprocessed 518 Line km of 2D and 360 sq. km of 3D seismic data,” according to an official report available with APP.

During the period under review, the company injected four operated wells, producing 69,770 barrel (BBL) crude oil and 184 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system.

“In line with its production strategy to boost oil and gas production, the company injected wells including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi12 and Mangrio-2 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 69,770 barrels and 184 MMcf respectively,” the report said.

Overall, the OGDCL’s production contributed around 47 per cent, 29 per cent and 36 per cent towards the country’s total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively.

In an effort to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells, the company also carried out 22 work-over jobs comprising three with rig and 19 rig-less.

Moreover to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters, the pressure build-up survey jobs were completed at various wells of producing fields like Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur and Maru-Reti fields.

Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, OGDCL witnessed increase in its crude oil and LPG production in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The company’s average daily net LPG production clocked in at 805 tons portraying an increase of 13 per cent largely due to start-up of production from Mela and Nim fields coupled with higher production from Nashpa and KPD-TAY fields.

Likewise, average daily net crude oil production clocked in at 37,347 barrels showing an increase of 3 per cent primarily owing to commencement of production from Mangrio and Nim fields combined with increase in production from Pasahki, KPD, Tando Alam, Mela and Kal fields.

In last fiscal year [2020-21], the company had injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in the production gathering system.

Crude Oil OGDCL oil and gas production 2D seismic surveys 3D seismic data

