Three coal miners killed in Harnai

HARNAI: Three coal miners were shot dead in Harnai on Sunday, confirmed the deputy commissioner. The shooting took place in Zallawan, Shahrigh where gunmen opened fire on workers working in the coal mine, killing three workers on the spot.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital. The three labourers were working in the coal mine of Amanullah Taran. However, the dead miners are yet to be identified.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Harnai said that the three workers were working in a coal mine and the deceased could not be identified immediately. After the incident, Levies personnel cordoned off the area and started searching for the accused while the bodies were shifted to the hospital for necessary treatment.