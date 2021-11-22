Wholesale, retail prices of commodities re-fixed

FAISALABAD: The District Price Control Committee meeting was held at DC office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, in which consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities.

During the meeting, reviewing the current market prices of various essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates, the prices of various essential commodities for the general markets were unanimously fixed.

According to the detail the price of Basin has reduced up to three rupees and it would be sold at Rs 122 per kg in wholesale while the retail price was Rs 128 per kg. Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 175 per kg and Rs 182 per kg respectively White gram (break) at Rs 155 and Rs 161 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 116 and Rs 122 per kg, black gram(break) at Rs 111 and Rs 116 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 121 and Rs 127 per kg. Pulse gram breek Rs 116 and Rs 122 per kg, Pulse mash washed foreign Rs 229 and Rs 236 per kg, Pulse mash unwashed foreign Rs 211 and Rs 218 per kg. Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 167 and Rs 173 per kg, pulse masoor (breek) at Rs 182 and 188 per Kg.

Rice super basmati (old) sold at Rs 128 and Rs 134 per kg. Ari rice after reduction price up to 5 rupee and now new price is Rs 55 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950, Beaf Rs. 450 per kg, and Roti Rs. 7 per kg weighing 100 grams.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers. He directed the PCMs to ensure the price list at every shop. He asked the consumers to register complaint regarding over price at Toll free number 080002345 it would resolved quickly.

