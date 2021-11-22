64th SSBD tennis series concludes

KARACHI: The 64th Sindh Sports Board Development (SSBD) Series Ranking Tennis Championship concluded here at the Union Club. President Union Club Shamim Firpo was the chief guest on the occasion and Ali Mansoor Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Rajpoot were guest of the honor, who gave away trophies to winners and runners up.

Sindh Sports Board was the sponsor whereas Pakistan Soft Tennis Association & Para Sports provided technical assistance.

Shamim Firpo promised to support wheelchair and special persons activities at Karachi. A mega sports and music event for special persons was also announced on December 10 at Karachi Club.