ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan to play opening match with Bangladesh today

Muhammad Saleem 21 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Buoyed by a comprehensive win over Ireland in the warm-up match, Pakistan Women Team enter the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with confidence and would play the opening match of the nine-team tournament against Bangladesh Women at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday (today).

Pakistan, who are drawn in Group B, will then play Thailand Women, Zimbabwe Women and USA Women on November 23, 27 and 29.

The top three teams from the two groups will qualify for the Super 6 stage, from where top three teams will join the five sides – four teams that secured qualification by finishing in top four on the ICC Women’s Championship points table and event hosts New Zealand – for the event proper in March-April next year.

Pak, West Indies women lock horns at National Stadium from Monday

Each and every match in the tournament holds significance as the points earned in the first round group matches will be transferred to the Super Six stage.

Stressing on the importance of starting well, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said, “Our match against Bangladesh is very important as it will set the tone of the tournament for us. As is the format, we will be carrying forward the points that we earn in the group stage, so this match is vital for us. Every win uplifts the side and it was very good to see everyone contributing in the win against Ireland in the warm-up. This warm-up match helped us in accessing the conditions here and it provided us welcomed match practice.”

Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Pakistan Women Team

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to play opening match with Bangladesh today

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

Fawad directs EAD, FIA to probe allegations against FAFEN

Read more stories