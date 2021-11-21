Pakistan to play opening match with Bangladesh today

LAHORE: Buoyed by a comprehensive win over Ireland in the warm-up match, Pakistan Women Team enter the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with confidence and would play the opening match of the nine-team tournament against Bangladesh Women at Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday (today).

Pakistan, who are drawn in Group B, will then play Thailand Women, Zimbabwe Women and USA Women on November 23, 27 and 29.

The top three teams from the two groups will qualify for the Super 6 stage, from where top three teams will join the five sides – four teams that secured qualification by finishing in top four on the ICC Women’s Championship points table and event hosts New Zealand – for the event proper in March-April next year.

Each and every match in the tournament holds significance as the points earned in the first round group matches will be transferred to the Super Six stage.

Stressing on the importance of starting well, Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said, “Our match against Bangladesh is very important as it will set the tone of the tournament for us. As is the format, we will be carrying forward the points that we earn in the group stage, so this match is vital for us. Every win uplifts the side and it was very good to see everyone contributing in the win against Ireland in the warm-up. This warm-up match helped us in accessing the conditions here and it provided us welcomed match practice.”

Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper).

