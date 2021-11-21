Cities’ development: Lack of investment in infrastructure main hurdle: Maggo

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI has said that lack of investment in infrastructure is making Pakistani cities lag behind in economic and commercial development.

Globally, the share of cities in any country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 80 percent however in Pakistan, it is still around 55 percent, he added.

Maggo maintained this phenomenon is due to the absence of urban planning through a master plan and lack of investment in infrastructure of cities.

Obaid Saleem Patel, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Urban Development pointed out that UNDP has warned that due to incessant rural-urban migration, approximately 50 percent of Pakistan’s population will be living in cities.

Sultan Rehman, FPCCI’s Coordinator for Head Office reiterated that Karachi is the only mega city of the world which is still struggling without a Mass Transit System.

