Cummins the frontrunner to lead Australia after Paine scandal

AFP 20 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Pat Cummins emerged as the frontrunner Saturday to take over from disgraced former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine, with the likes of Mark Taylor, Dennis Lillie, and Steve Waugh all singing his praises.

The 28-year-old, who has served as vice-captain in both Test and white-ball formats since 2019, is widely seen as in a two-way race with Steve Smith to assume the reins after Paine's shock departure on Friday over a sexting scandal.

The bombshell move came just weeks before the blockbuster Ashes series against arch-rivals England, with selectors expected to act quickly to anoint a successor.

Paine stepped down after a series of allegedly sexually graphic text message exchanges with a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017 came to light, despite being cleared by cricket authorities of any offence at the time.

Smith, who was stripped of the captain's armband and banned for a year after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 which culminated with Paine taking over, has support to complete a remarkable career revival.

But Cummins appears to be the heir apparent, with Smith tipped to be his deputy.

Media question Cricket Australia's motives after Paine quits

If appointed, Cummins will become the first specialist fast bowler to captain the side since Ray Lindwall did so for a single Test in 1956.

Former captain and Cricket Australia board director Mark Taylor said he expected the governing body would make a clean break with the past given the circumstances in which Paine quit.

"I think CA will probably want to go for someone fresh and clean. The timing will make it a more comfortable decision for CA to make Pat the captain. It will be hard to go back after another controversy to Steve," he told the Sydney Morning Herald Saturday.

"I know Pat very well, he's a terrific fella," he added. "I think it is harder for a quick bowler to be captain, but in terms of leadership he will be very good because he's a good, solid human being."

Fast bowling great Lillie is also a big fan, having mentored Cummins in recent years.

"He's an intelligent guy but more than that, he's got real cricket smarts," he told cricket.com.au before Paine's announcement.

Ready to go

Despite Australia never before opting for a fast bowler as permanent captain, Lillie doesn't see a problem, pointing to other teams successfully going down this route.

"There's been fast bowlers who have captained. Imran Khan (Pakistan), Bob Willis (England) ...they are modern cricketers that have proven really strongly that a fast bowler certainly can captain the side."

Fellow Australia legend Waugh also has faith in Cummins, but said he would need to lean on his deputy, particularly while bowling.

"I've always thought that if he's bowling the vice-captain could set the field to give him a mental break," Waugh said. "He has good acumen, the respect of the players and he's ready to go."

While Cummins and Smith are at the forefront, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head -- who are both in the Ashes squad -- have also been vice-captain at various stages.

Paine has only stood down as skipper and insisted in his tearful press conference that he still wants to keep wicket against England, but that appears in doubt.

"I'd say it's going to be tough for him to hold his spot in the team now," former national selector and Test star Mark Waugh told commercial radio station 2GB.

"He's 36 years of age, he's coming back from injury, and he's got this scandal hanging over his head ... there's a lot of things against Tim Paine now."

If Paine is cut loose, Alex Carey or Josh Inglis could take the gloves for the opening Test in Brisbane on December 8.

