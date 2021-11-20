ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,803 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,408 tonnes of import cargo and 44,395 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 82,408 comprised of 33,091 tonnes of containerized cargo, 10,817 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,593 tonnes of Sugar, 6,483 tonnes of Wheat, 20,724 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,395 tonnes comprised of 26,899 tonnes of containerized cargo, 426 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,602 tonnes of Cement, 2,288 tonnes of Soda Ash, 5,180 Tons of Rice.

Nearly 9004 containers comprising of 3001 containers import and 6003 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 849 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 376 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 683 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s loaded containers while 90 of 20’s and 2402 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Judith Schulte, Otto H, Neelambari and Common Galaxy have berth at Karachi port.

An approximately, 06 ships namely, Chemroad Orchid, Independent Spirit, Bay Spirit, MT Bolan, Bw Kallang and MT Shalamar have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as 08 cargoes namely, Northern Dedication, Os Kano 35, MT Quetta, Thorsky, V Star, Nonika, Datai and Star Mistral were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Containers ship ‘MSC Denisse’ and Gas carrier ‘Glory Harvest’ left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Container ship Maersk Nile and Edible oil tanker ‘Asia Liberty’ are expected to sail from QICT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,704 tonnes, comprising 144,031 tonnes imports cargo and 34,673 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,858 Containers (3,150 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Arvika, PS Augusta and Athens Glory & two more ships CMA CGM Rabelais and Chemroad Sakura carrying Coal, Edible oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Friday, 19th November, while three more ships, Cap Carmel, Teera Bhum and Simaisma with Containers and Natural Gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 20th November-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories