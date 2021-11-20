KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,803 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,408 tonnes of import cargo and 44,395 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 82,408 comprised of 33,091 tonnes of containerized cargo, 10,817 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,593 tonnes of Sugar, 6,483 tonnes of Wheat, 20,724 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,395 tonnes comprised of 26,899 tonnes of containerized cargo, 426 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,602 tonnes of Cement, 2,288 tonnes of Soda Ash, 5,180 Tons of Rice.

Nearly 9004 containers comprising of 3001 containers import and 6003 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 849 of 20’s and 700 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 376 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 683 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s loaded containers while 90 of 20’s and 2402 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Judith Schulte, Otto H, Neelambari and Common Galaxy have berth at Karachi port.

An approximately, 06 ships namely, Chemroad Orchid, Independent Spirit, Bay Spirit, MT Bolan, Bw Kallang and MT Shalamar have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as 08 cargoes namely, Northern Dedication, Os Kano 35, MT Quetta, Thorsky, V Star, Nonika, Datai and Star Mistral were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Containers ship ‘MSC Denisse’ and Gas carrier ‘Glory Harvest’ left the port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Container ship Maersk Nile and Edible oil tanker ‘Asia Liberty’ are expected to sail from QICT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,704 tonnes, comprising 144,031 tonnes imports cargo and 34,673 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,858 Containers (3,150 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Arvika, PS Augusta and Athens Glory & two more ships CMA CGM Rabelais and Chemroad Sakura carrying Coal, Edible oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on Friday, 19th November, while three more ships, Cap Carmel, Teera Bhum and Simaisma with Containers and Natural Gas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 20th November-2021.

