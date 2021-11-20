ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd.                        13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.**                15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd#   18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)        12-11-2021      23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)     16-11-2021      25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)        17-11-2021      26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100%(F)       11-11-2021      27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
Pakistan) Ltd                     20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S .G. Power Ltd                   24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd ***                   17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd#              23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd#                   23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd#           24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                     29-11-2021   30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*          24-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd.#   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              01-12-2021   07-12-2021   NIL                           07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#         03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted              13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.12%R##     09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/-per share *

Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of

Shares from Rs.10/-to Rs.5/-per share **

Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/-per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

