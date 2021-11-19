ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.39%)
GGGL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
GGL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.94%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.45%)
NETSOL 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.25%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
PRL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,808 Increased By ▲ 53.66 (1.13%)
BR30 20,027 Decreased By ▼ -172.01 (-0.85%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 472.7 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,091 Increased By ▲ 195.95 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Bitcoin fell to a one-month low on Friday and was headed for its worst week in six months as traders have booked profits from a long rally and been spooked by an expectation that creditors of collapsed crypto exchange Mt Gox might liquidate their payments.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin was down 1.6% at $55,980 by mid-session in Asia, its lowest since mid-October and 20% below last week's record high.

"Selling pressure has been quite constant," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at Singapore-based crypto asset manager Stack Funds, who expects it could continue until the token finds support at around $53,000.

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

For the week, bitcoin has fallen 14% and through its 50-day moving average. It has gained more than 90% this year.

Dibb said there was profit taking and concern about more selling in the wake of a Tokyo court signing off on plans to repay creditors of Mt Gox, a crypto exchange which collapsed in 2014 after losing half a billion dollars in bitcoin.

"Those affected will receive a large sum of bitcoin, likely happening in Q1 or Q2 of 2022. This has brought some fear into the market on a longer term horizon," he said, on the expectation that those creditors are likely sellers.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, was steady near a three-week low at $4,014 on Friday but set for a 14% weekly loss.

Both ether and bitcoin also seem to have suffered as the mood in global markets has been cautious over recent days amid concerns about economic growth, interest rates and inflation.

"Bitcoin's long-term outlook remains bullish," said OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

"But the waters over the next few months will be rough as institutional investors look to see if the Fed will be forced to raise rates sooner and trigger a broad-based selloff of risky assets that include bitcoin."

bitcoin crypto exchange Mt Gox

