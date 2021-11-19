ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.39%)
GGGL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.31%)
GGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.34%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.94%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
NETSOL 109.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TELE 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.11%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 52.62 (1.11%)
BR30 20,036 Decreased By ▼ -163.61 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,585 Increased By ▲ 474.32 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,091 Increased By ▲ 196.11 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China iron ore hits one-year low on weak demand concerns

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Dalian iron ore edged lower in range-bound trade on Friday, hitting its lowest in more than a year on worries that weak demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China, the world's biggest steel producer, will persist beyond 2021.

The most-traded iron ore for January delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 0.3% lower at 521.50 yuan ($81.67) a tonne after touching 509.50 yuan earlier in the day, its lowest since Nov. 6, 2020.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's front-month December contract rose as much as 3.4% to $89.20 a tonne after a two-day fall.

Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price in China was $90 a tonne on Thursday for a fifth time this month. The price is the weakest in 18 months and off 61% from a record peak scaled in mid-May.

"China's power shortages and emission curbs ahead of the Winter Olympics will be major demand headwinds, which could limit any price rise," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

"Longer term, environmental targets on the steel industry suggest further losses in demand for iron ore."

Steel mills' operations in China are expected to remain restricted before and during the Beijing Olympics in February to clear smog-laden skies.

China's resolve to limit its steel output in line with its decarbonisation goals has resulted in a steady decline in monthly production between July and October, triggering a collapse in iron ore demand.

China has also been restricting electricity consumption by highly energy-intensive sectors, including the steel industry, to ensure steady supply ahead of winter.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.1%, hovering near an 11-month low, while hot-rolled coil shed 1.3%, down for a fifth straight session. Stainless steel gained 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal dropped 0.8% and coke lost 1.3%.

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China iron ore hits one-year low on weak demand concerns

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

Read more stories