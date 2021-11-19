ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.59%)
GGGL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.31%)
GGL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.06%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.88%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
NETSOL 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.25%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TELE 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.34%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 55.41 (1.17%)
BR30 20,038 Decreased By ▼ -160.87 (-0.8%)
KSE100 46,592 Increased By ▲ 481.97 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,094 Increased By ▲ 199.13 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Hong Kong-listed Alibaba dives more than 10% at open after profit plunge

AFP 19 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Shares in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba plunged more than 10 percent in Hong Kong on Friday morning, a day after it announced quarterly profit sank and lowered its revenue outlook owing to the impact of slowing economic growth and the government's tech crackdown.

The firm dived 10.26 percent to HK$140 in the opening few minutes of trade, dragging the broader index sharply lower in reaction to news that profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period. Its US-listed stock dopped more than 11 percent.

Alibaba

