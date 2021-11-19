ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Sports

Pakistan Super League: HBL retains title sponsorship till 2025

Muhammad Saleem 19 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received a major boost from HBL who have reacquired the title sponsorship of the PCB’s pinnacle tournament for another four-year cycle (2022-2025).

HBL not only exceeded the reserve price in reacquiring the rights but sealed it with a 55 percent jump from last cycle, which speaks volumes of their belief in the PSL brand. HBL earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years.

Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful. Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the PCB staff and our valued franchises. Both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who are keen to feature in it.”

HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti said, “HBL is pleased to renew its commitment to Pakistan’s largest sporting platform, Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a further four years. This will mark HBL’s support for this national initiative for 10 years, since its inception in 2016. HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan and cricket.”

HBL Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ali Habib said, “HBL wishes PCB all the success in staging this mega sporting platform that provides fans the world over the opportunity to enjoy the best that cricket has to offer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PCB HBL Ramiz Raja Pakistan Super League

