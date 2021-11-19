Pakistan Super League: HBL retains title sponsorship till 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) has received a major boost from HBL who have reacquired the title sponsorship of the PCB’s pinnacle tournament for another four-year cycle (2022-2025).

HBL not only exceeded the reserve price in reacquiring the rights but sealed it with a 55 percent jump from last cycle, which speaks volumes of their belief in the PSL brand. HBL earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years.

Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful. Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the PCB staff and our valued franchises. Both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who are keen to feature in it.”

HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti said, “HBL is pleased to renew its commitment to Pakistan’s largest sporting platform, Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a further four years. This will mark HBL’s support for this national initiative for 10 years, since its inception in 2016. HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan and cricket.”

HBL Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ali Habib said, “HBL wishes PCB all the success in staging this mega sporting platform that provides fans the world over the opportunity to enjoy the best that cricket has to offer.”

