Pakistan flays Haryana govt for banning Friday prayers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the BJP’s Haryana government on offering Friday prayers by Muslims at several places in the state, and urged the international community as well as humanitarian organisations to fulfill their responsibilities to stop the rising Islamophobia and violent attacks against minorities in India.

“We are also deeply concerned over continued vandalization of mosques and attacks against prayer places of Muslims by Sangh Parivar extremists with complicity of BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

In another abhorrent act of sacrilege of Muslim religious places, it added that the radical Hindu groups reportedly dumped cow dung at several places of Friday prayers.

It stated that the senseless attacks against Muslims and their places of worship, houses and businesses are continuing in Tripura as well despite, international concern.

“The BJP ruled states have arrested hundreds of individuals including well known advocates and journalists under the draconian laws such as Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for raising voice against gross and systematic human rights violations of minorities particularly Muslims,” it added.

In the state of Maharashtra, violent attacks were unleashed against Muslims’ shops, mosques and shrines by radical activists of BJP and its affiliated groups including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

