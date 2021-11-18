PARTLY FACETIOUS: We’re a nation of impatient people

“It was a day of sadness.”

“I don’t think so, each side tried its best and in politics there is no neutral position, it’s either this or that.”

“Right…but…”

“And this would make one side very happy, you know prompt that very wise saying that…”

“That great is the victory that is gained without bloodshed – because in this land of ours victory is not always bloodless.”

“Right and then there is the saying nothing is so full of victory as patience.”

“That is not applicable in our country – we are a nation of impatient people – do or die.”

“Homer said victory shifts, now one man, now another.”

“That’s rather a sexist remark and…”

“Oh for Pete’s sake Homer lived in ancient Greece.”

“Well looking at the Great Divide in our parliament I reckon the victorious side will rely on a proverb that is understood by young or old, small or big, rich or poor…”

“Tell me.”

“Nah nahnah pooh pooh.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Anyway when I said it was a day of sadness I wasn’t referring to the Khan party or the Opposition parties.”

“Hopefully not about differences within institutions or that the page is fluttering away the wind though still…”

“No it was a sad day for our goats – the federal capital was awash with the flow of their blood as sacrifices were…”

“Don’t be facetious!”

