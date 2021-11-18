FBR’s website restored

It is heartening to note that the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) official website is fully back online after it briefly stopped working in the early hours of the day due to a “small technical error” that has been rectified. Although it was no cyber attack on the country’s taxation machinery’s website but a technical glitch, the incident has deepened concerns about the security of this website because it had previously come under attacks. There is, therefore, the need for making further investment in the FBR’s cyber/computer system at the earliest to stop the access of unscrupulous persons or entities that seek to exploit FBR’s computer system or private network inside the system through hacking.

Mehrunnissa (Karachi)

