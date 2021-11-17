ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GGL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.35%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
TELE 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.62%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -57.09 (-1.18%)
BR30 20,576 Decreased By ▼ -644.99 (-3.04%)
KSE100 46,276 Decreased By ▼ -266.47 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,974 Decreased By ▼ -123.93 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

MELBOURNE: Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after US gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from Tuesday.

Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden has been considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool gasoline prices, which hit a record high at California pumps this week. Lawmakers, however, have mixed views on whether it is needed.

Oil rises on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said late on Tuesday he did not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call on Sunday for tapping the SPR to lower gas prices, saying the reserve was there to fill a crude oil supply gap in times of emergency.

Analysts say SPR oil would only offer temporary relief and what is needed is increased supply from US shale producers or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the US resorts to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the benefits would be minimal to the US consumer," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to market sources.

The drawdown was much bigger than the 600,000 barrel decrease that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Crude inventories rose by 655,000 barrels, the market sources said. That was less than analysts' expectations for a build of 1.4 million barrels.

Oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Read more stories