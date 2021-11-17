Hong Kong shares close up

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday, as investors embraced positive signs in talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3%, to 25,713.78, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5%, to 9,225.81 points.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday.

Investors had expected the summit to help stabilize China-US ties by opening negotiations over the conflicting areas.

Gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong surged 5.4% as Macau expanded COVID-19 booster shot eligibility, with Sands China Ltd up 6% to become the second biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index.