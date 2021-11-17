Indian shares end lower

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as losses in finance and energy sectors wiped out gains from auto and tech stocks, with Reliance Industries and State Bank of India weighing on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.61% lower at 17,999.2 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.65% to 60,322.37.

The Nifty Bank Index fell as much as 1.27% before ending 1.02% lower, as concerns over rising prices and inflation remain.

SBI and Federal Bank were the bottom performers on the sub-index, falling 2.26% and 2.16%, respectively.

“Mixed global cues are keeping participants on the edge and we expect the trend to continue, at least in the near future,” Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking, wrote in a note.