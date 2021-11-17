KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
TPL Properties Ltd 11-11-2021 17-11-2021 20% B 09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd # 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754% B 09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd 12-11-2021 19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd 13-11-2021 20-11-2021 NIL 20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd # 14-11-2021 20-11-2021 20-11-2021
Synthetic P roducts
Enterprises Ltd** 15-11-2021 21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-11-2021 22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd # 18-11-2021 22-11-2021 22-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10% (F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile
Mills Ltd 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50% (F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Al-Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60% (F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021
Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd # 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf L easing
Company Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 15-11-2021 27-11-2021 100% (F) 11-11-2021 27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
S .G. Power Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd *** 17-11-2021 28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd # 23-11-2021 29-11-2021 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd # 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd # 24-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 29-11-2021 30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd # 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 01-12-2021 07-12-2021 NIL 07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021
Unity Foods Ltd 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12% R## 09-12-2021
First E quity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.