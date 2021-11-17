ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
Nov 17, 2021
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20% B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd #                 15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd        12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
 Mills Ltd                        13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL            20-11-2021
East West Insurance 
Company Ltd #                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic P roducts 
Enterprises Ltd**                 15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Ltd #                       18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10% (F)        12-11-2021     23-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                         16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile 
Mills Ltd                         18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50% (F)     16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al-Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile 
Mills Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60% (F)        17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf L easing 
Company Ltd                       20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors 
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100% (F)       11-11-2021     27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile 
Mills Ltd                         20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S .G. Power Ltd                   24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd ***                   17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd #             23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd #                  23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd #         24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                      29-11-2021   30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd #                     26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              01-12-2021   07-12-2021   NIL                           07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Ltd                   13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.12% R##     09-12-2021
First E quity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

