ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.43 (1.26%)
BR30 20,709 Increased By ▲ 337.65 (1.66%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.18 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,918 Increased By ▲ 172.23 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Brent oil eyes Nov 10 high of $85.50; consolidation ending

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise towards Nov. 10 high of $85.50 per barrel, as it has stabilized in a support zone of $80.48-$81.14.

The drop this high is classified as a deep correction against the rise from the Nov. 4 low of $80.20. This drop is expected to be totally reversed over the next few days.

Key support is at $80.48, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $70.42. A break could confirm the extension of the corrective cycle from $86.70, towards $78.56.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from $86.74 shows early sign of completion around a support at $81.57, one of the projection levels on the uptrend from $35.74.

Oil prices slide on expectations of higher crude supply

A fall below $80.20 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $73.50-$77.96 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

