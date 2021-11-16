Brent oil eyes Nov 10 high of $85.50; consolidation ending

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise towards Nov. 10 high of $85.50 per barrel, as it has stabilized in a support zone of $80.48-$81.14.

The drop this high is classified as a deep correction against the rise from the Nov. 4 low of $80.20. This drop is expected to be totally reversed over the next few days.

Key support is at $80.48, the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $70.42. A break could confirm the extension of the corrective cycle from $86.70, towards $78.56.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from $86.74 shows early sign of completion around a support at $81.57, one of the projection levels on the uptrend from $35.74.

Oil prices slide on expectations of higher crude supply

A fall below $80.20 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $73.50-$77.96 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.