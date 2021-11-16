ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances: exuberance continues

BR Research Updated 16 Nov 2021

The upbeat momentum of home remittances continues. The toll stood at $2.5 billion in Oct21 – eight consecutive months of remittances over $2.5 billion. This is perhaps the new normal. Unless – and this is a big if - the opening of religious travel to Saudi Arabia may bring some change. The home remittances are up by 12 percent to $10.6 billion in 4MFY22.

The higher growth is emanating from the west – US, UK, and EU while the growth from GCC is largely muted. This trend has continued from last year. The job opportunities in the Middle East are not growing and perhaps people are coming back on net basis. The higher growth from West is probably due to spillover of stimulus given in these countries, higher influx in the real estate market in Pakistan, and tightening (due to COVID and FATF) for grey channel.

In FY21, the inward remittances were up by 26 percent to $29.4 billion. The higher increase was from US and UK – each at 58 percent to reach $2.7 billion and $4.0 billion. Now the growth in 4MFY22 is on top of it. In 4MFY21 the remittances from the US almost doubled from the levels in the same period in FY19. The situation from the UK is not far behind. Its hard to tell how long this growing momentum shall continue.

The worry is slowing down in the growth from Middle Eastern countries. In FY21, the inflows from UAE grew at a decent pace of 9 percent to $6.1 billion. Now the growth is limited to mere 4 percent in the 4MFY22 and in Oct 20, toll fell by 10 percent from the same period last year. The story of KSA is similar where there was growth of 16 percent to $7.7 in 4MFy22 and now it’s down by 1 percent to $2.7 billion in 4MFY22.

The situation is so far so good. The growing imports are putting pressure on the external account while the remittances and exports both are growing this year so far, but the import growth is outpacing them. Last year, the current account surplus (in most of months) was due to exceptional growth in remittances while the imports were lower. The remittances continue its momentum on a high base. But it’s not enough to bring sanity in the external account.

The chances of remittances to grow higher than this pace is little and with opening of Hajj/Umra travel the current growth could be compromised. Nonetheless, SBP is doing a decent job of keeping the shift from informal to formal (last year) to stick. But not enough to calm growing current account deficit.

Remittances fatf COVID foreign exchange current account surplus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Remittances: exuberance continues

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories