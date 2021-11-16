Pay raise demand: Govt employees set to take out protest rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Federal chapter, on Monday, announced of staging a protest demonstration outside the Ministry of Finance and take a protest rally towards Prime Minister (PM) Office today (Tuesday).

According to Syed Mohammad Mehraj, media coordinator AGEGA, the government employees are going to stage the protest against the government's failure in implementing the agreement signed with the government employees regarding increase in their salaries on February 11, 2021.

He said that on February 11, 2021 a government negotiation committee headed by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has signed an agreement with the AGEGA of increasing 25 percent salaries, merging ad-hoc allowances in salaries, upgradation of scale one to 16 employees, time-scale promotions and 25 percent increase in pensions by November 1.

The AGEGA has blamed the government for not implementing the agreement; therefore, the employees are all set to start a fresh protest drive on November 16. An emergency meeting of the AGEGA leadership has announced that on February 11, 2021, the federal government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan signed an agreement with the union of implementing their demands but still after passage of nine months the no significant progress in this connection has been made.

Mehraj said that Rehman Bajwa, chief coordinator of the AGEGA and other senior union leaders attended the meeting and discussed the matters pertaining to the status of the implementation of the agreement.

