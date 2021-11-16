ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rains in Argentina boost soya planting, corn crops

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Rains over recent days in Argentina boosted 2021/22 soybean planting and improved conditions for the development of newly-sown corn fields, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday. The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 2 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

Despite the current episode of the La Nina climate phenomenon, which usually brings dryness to Argentina, timely rains have benefited the early stages of the 2021/22 season. Over the last week, soy planting advanced 11.6 percentage points to cover 18.8% of forecasted sowing area. The exchange expects a 2021/22 soy harvest of 44 million tonnes.

"The greatest progress was made over the center of the agricultural area, driven by rains that replaced surface moisture during the last ten days," the exchange said. The earlier-planted corn fields have begun to enter into their reproductive stages "under good ground moisture conditions," it said in the report.

Corn planting is 29% complete, the exchange said, with the harvest forecasted at 55 million tonnes. Regarding 2021/22 wheat, the exchange said that the rains caused interruptions in harvesting over the last week. As of Wednesday, farmers had harvested 11.7% of the area sown with corn, with output expected at a record 19.8 million tonnes.

corn export corn price corn crop soya

