PUBG Mobile organises 'Pro League MENA and South Asia Championship'

PUBG MOBILE announced that it held the first-ever inter-region tournament - the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship.

The tournament took place on November 9-14, when teams from PMPL Arabic Season 2, PMPL South Asia Season 4, PMCO HTM Fall Split 2021, PMCO Africa Fall Split 2021, competed head to head for the prize pool of $150,000.

It served as a qualifying tournament for the upcoming PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, which will kick off in late November. The top 4 squads from here will get a chance to play at the global level.

PMPL is the pro-level PUBG MOBILE esports tournament that picks the best of the best for a showdown of the elites. This time, two big regions in the PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem came under one roof to fight for glory and solidify their spot in the Global Championship.

As part of the activations around the competition, South Asia’s 2 of the biggest regional rap artists, Rap Demon and Toshi, joined hands with the South Asian squads and released a rap anthem in support of South Asia in the tournament. The artists were also seen playing show matches with super supporters of the MENA region on Nov 14 to lift the spirit of the tournament.

“It brings me great joy to have come on board such a huge tournament that encompasses two big regions in the world of competitive PUBG Mobile. It would be fun to get back with Rap Demon with another sick track to support the region. We’re on the grind for our showmatch as well, we’re eyeing victory and pride for South Asia on all fronts.”, said Toshi, DJ/Producer.

“South Asia is full of talented gamers and it’ll be great to sing for them on an international platform. The teams in the region are quite aggressive and stand a good chance to win the title," said Rap Demon.

PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship saw top teams from the past tournaments in the race for the title.

Slot distribution was as follows:

PMPL South Asia Championship Season 12021 Spring - Winner PMCO Africa - Winner PMCO HTM - Top 2 Squads PMPL Arabia - Top 8 squads PMPL South Asia - Top 8 Squads

PMPL South Asia season 4 of the tournament this year produced a lot of great talent. Let’s take a look at the top ones:

DRS Gaming: PMPL SA S3 winners and PMPL SA S4 League Stage toppers. This Nepali team is one of South Asia’s most consistent teams ever in terms of performance. Wizzes With Vibes: The PMPL SA S4 champions that no one saw coming. Their unpredictability makes them a lethal squad. Vibes: The star-studded lineup of Nepal was one of the finest performers at PMPL S4 SA with players like Assassin who can be found at the top of the kill leaderboard in most of the tournaments. Deadeyes: One of the fan favourites and runner-up of PMPL SA Season 4, the team gathered a good lead in the league stages. I8: Currently the best PUBG MOBILE squad from Pakistan that can dominate world-class teams on their best day. Crypto is their kill master and is always there on top of the kill leaderboard. T2K: A very consistent and lethal team from Nepal that has a history of good placement in PMPL South Asia. The team led by Jane is a real threat in the PMPL MENA & SOUTH ASIA Championship. Stalwart Esports: A team that dealt with consistency issues at the start bounced back in the true warrior spirit to secure a slot in the PMPL MENA & SA Championship. A1 Esports: A1 comes in as one of the finest and tactically fine-tuned team from Bangladesh that has a lot of PMPL exposure and is a sure shot contender for the title.

The tournament was divided into 2 phases: League Days and Finals. The 20 squads played the league stage from 9th-12th November and the top 16 squads played the finals on 13th & 14th November. The finals had a total of 10 matches played across a span of 2 days. Points for the leaderboard were plotted using the standard point distribution system.

The winner took home the prize money of $40,000 and the top 4 squads advanced to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, the biggest stage for competitive PUBG MOBILE that attracts millions of viewers across the globe to see top teams compete with all their might.

As the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East & Africa regions in 2021, OPPO played an active part in bringing an exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience to the region's gaming enthusiasts.

All matches were streamed live on 9th-14th November from 6:30 PM GMT+5:30.